New Wristband Can Supposedly Count Your Calories With No Help from You

Many weight loss experts will tell you that the only real way to shed pounds is to burn more calories than you consume. That’s why calorie counting is such a popular method for tightening waistlines. However, anyone who has ever resorted to calorie counting (yes, it was my pre-wedding regimen) knows that the worst part of calorie counting is the actual calorie counting: Remembering to log everything you eat is a giant hassle, especially since your carefree spirit is what put you in need of weight loss to begin with.

But Japan’s Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT) claims to be on the path to solving this problem – making calorie counting as easy as pretty much not doing anything at all… except wearing a wristband. According to Japan Today, NTT has been testing a wristwatch-like wearable device that utilizes “Dietary Content Recognition Technology” to determine what dieters are eating, and how much of it, without any additional input from the user. Reportedly, the wristband is equipped with tech like an acceleration sensor and gyroscope, which allows it to determine what’s being eaten based on the movements of the user’s arm – the assumption being that the way people eat sushi is different from the way they eat bread. Once the wristband knows what food is being consumed, the device can then theoretically use the frequency of these movements to determine how much was eaten.

This crazy new technology was reportedly unveiled at the NTT R&D Forum 2017 where a demonstration proved it could tell the difference between a beef bowl, sushi and bread. NTT said the wristband could also tell the difference between curry and pasta. However, the company apparently admitted plenty of work remains before the device would be ready commercially, including market research to determine if the wristband would be accurate enough to be effective. You definitely don’t want to find yourself saying, “I spent a night singing karaoke and my wristband told me I had eaten 17 popsicles!”

[h/t CNET]