Calling All BLT Lovers: Lay's BLT Chips Are Here for a Limited Time

It was just a month ago that Frito-Lay announced it would be recalling two different types of its jalapeño-flavored chips after discovering that they may have been contaminated by salmonella. Both Lay's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and the jalapeño flavor of Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked potato chips were recalled, and the company stated that it was the seasoning used on the chips, and not the chips themselves, that might have been contaminated.

Now, the brand's making a lighter announcement: They'll be rolling out four limited edition flavors for the summer. And whether or not it's all part of a move designed to direct attention away from that fiasco doesn't really concern us. Because these new flavors sound awesome.

The first new snack is Lay's BLT flavor, which has been offered on the market before, but is back for a limited time. Photos of the chip bag feature a bursting bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich alongside three potato chips, which leads us to believe this will taste a little bit like smoked bacon and sweet tomato.

The brand is also debuting Lay's Lime & Sea Salt, which will arrive in a preppy-looking, aqua-colored chip bag featuring two cut limes and some scattered sea salt alongside three chips that appear to be dotted with lime zest. Yum.

Next up: Ruffles Jalapeño Ranch, which we can only hope share none of the concerning attributes of the recently-recalled jalapeño chips. The addition of ranch makes us think of these as an updated version of the classic sour cream and onion chips.

Last but not least, the company is unveiling Lay's Less Fat Kettle Cooked Sweet Chili & Sour Cream. We're not sure we've ever seen the words "sour cream" and "less fat" touted right alongside one another, so this should be an interesting combination.

As if sunshine, beach days, and cookouts weren't enough to look forward to...now, we've got these guys. Let's hope they live up to our expectations.