Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Will These Caffeinated "Espresso Bagels" Replace Your Morning Coffee?

Food & Wine: espresso bagel

Courtesy of Einstein Bros. Bagels
By Rebekah Lowin Posted May 04, 2017

Time will tell.

It's tough to reinvent something as simple and wonderful as a bagel, but Einstein Bros. Bagels is giving it a go. 

The brand's newest line of bagels, which include a Savory Parm Bagel, a Cherry Chia Bagel, and—drumroll, please—an Espresso Buzz Bagel. That last one is infused with espresso, making it a caffeinated bagel.

brightcove-video:4199600551001

Yup, you can now chew your morning cup o' Joe. Whether you're dreaming of a spill-free commute, hoping to save some dough, or just plain-old curious, you've got to admit: This is a pretty worthwhile innovation. And it could have a lasting impact on all of our lives. 

The new Espresso Buzz Bagel boasts 32mg of caffeine; it also offers a whopping 13g of protein. That's about a third as much caffeine as you can find in an 8-ounce cup of coffee, and it comes from a combination of espresso and coffee-cherry flour. The protein is derived from cocoa. 

The brand is offering a new sandwich featuring ingredients that they believe complement the espresso. Their Espresso Buzz Bagel & Bacon Sandwich features thick-cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese, and a schmear of butter all served on an Espresso Buzz Bagel. It's like a to-go coffee paired with a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich...without any of the spillage potential. I mean, unless you really try.

Genius.

Related

The only thing better than a caffeinated bagel, of course, is a caffeinated bagel that gives back. Which is why, in honor of National Nurses Week, Einstein Bros. is giving away one free Espresso Buzz bagel to any nurse who stops by a participating location on Thursday, May 11 wearing his or her scrubs (or simply sporting a relevant ID or badge). 

"When the launch of Boosted Bagels coincided with National Nurses Week, we knew it was a perfect opportunity to thank a group of people who give others a boost when they need it most," Kerry Coyne, Einstein Bros. Bagels SVP of Marketing, R&D, and Catering, said in a press release. "We hope the nation's nearly four million nurses take us up on our offer for a free Espresso Buzz Bagel and shmear [sic] to jumpstart their day or give them a boost after a long night on the job." 

Previous
Why Would You Want a Heritage Chicken?
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.