This Café Serves Coffee in Ice Cream Cones

Coffee Cone, a café in Tokyo's Kōenji neighborhood, has us all wondering why this wasn't already a thing: as the name implies, they're serving coffee drinks in ice cream cones. Whether you're the type of person who'd go for a latte in a sprinkles-dipped cone or you're more into the matcha in a matcha powder-dusted cone kind of thing, you can probably find a coffee cone that you'd love.

