Vegan Fast Food Chain to Expand Internationally

By Chloe, a vegan restaurant chain with locations in New York City, Boston, and Los Angeles, with plans to open four more U.S. locations by the end of the year (including at South Street Seaport and Rockefeller Center, in additional to their flagship location in Greenwich Village) has set its sights on London. With a recent cash infusion of $13 million dollars, the chain should have the funds it needs to bring trendy vegan fare to Europe, and, if things go according to plan, the Middle East as well.

Bloomberg reports that the By Chloe’s first international location will open in London’s Convent Garden neighborhood this fall.

The restaurant first opened in 2015, and offered so-called plant based dishes: a black bean and quinoa burger topped with guacamole, kale Caesar salad, and kombucha. They also offer a host of vegan baked treats at the Sweets by Chloe bakery, to help convert those diners who think dessert can’t be dessert without butter, eggs, and cream, like the chocolate and vanilla filled vegan cupcakes. In Boston, their signature dish is a lobster roll reimagined with hearts of palm.