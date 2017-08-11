The Most Beautiful Buttercream Flowers on Instagram

These floral frosting designs are (almost) too pretty to eat.
Anyone who's had a cupcake knows that buttercream is delicious, but it takes a special combination of baker and sculptor to turn it into straight-up art. And there's nowhere better to behold the beauty of buttercream art than Instagram. For starters, check out these incredibly gorgeous floral cakes and cupcakes.
Atelier Soo is quickly becoming web-famous for all her incredible flower cakes. Follow her at soocake_ully for more.
Leslie Vigil, a cake artist from California's Tasteful Cakes, makes lush, colorful cake creations like this one:
Ready for its close-up, this beautiful flower by Lilly Catalan of Lillyluvscakes is so detailed that every petal has three layers.
Lulu & Kayla Cakes deserves some serious credit, not only for how gorgeous these cupcakes are, but also just for how many of them they make, and for how many different varieties—hydrangeas, roses, and so much more.
Wow, this basket of flowers cake by Jakarta's Majolica Cakes takes it beyond just the flowers themselves: the "basket" that they're in is a work of art in and of itself.
And what would Instagram be without some millennial pink? These cupcakes by Sydney's Sweets with Love, appropriately enough, have us falling in love.
Don't know how I got through this week, with one delivery to go later today I'm so glad it's nearly over! I'm not feeling well at all🤒 even moving hurts so you could say it's a miracle that despite not feeling well, I managed to make over 300 desserts! It was a longggg day yesterday, This is the reality of running a business you have to keep going no matter what and take the tough days with the good.
These cakes by Kissthecake, a Korean buttercream flower class, are so well-sculpted you'd be forgiven for mistaking them for actual bouquets.
KFSA 1급 자격증 시험~ 4월부터 시작된 새 커리큘럼 워그샵, 2급 시험에 이어 1급시험..... 7월에 시험보시는 분들도 연습 하고 계시죠? 다들 잘 하시면서 시험이라고 하면 일단은 긴장을 하시더라구요.. 시험친다고 연습하시니 이것이 1석2조~♡♡
These delightful floral creations, by Lucia Butter Cream Flower Cake & Class, another Korean class, look like they belong in paradise.
Lucia Butter Cream Flower Cake & Class www.luciancake.com Buttercream flower Basic course in Korea. Students work.
This floral wreath of a cake, from another Korean buttercream flower class, would look so gorgeous as a centerpiece that you might not want to cut into it.
We've got one more Korean buttercream flower class for you: these cakes from Kim & Cake's students are on point. Clearly the class did what it was supposed to.
Thanks my Chinese students taking 5 day classes and having hard time to learn.Love all💕 Hope to see you again in China in January 2018🇨🇳
Just kidding! We've got yet another Korean buttercream flower class: the La Fleurette Flower Cakes. We're loving these miniature, gorgeously detailed cakes. Okay, maybe it's time for all of us frosting-enthusiasts to go back to school!
Find the wide variety of flowercake classes in La_Fleurette. Learn to pipe perfect #flowers with us!