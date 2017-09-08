You Can Buy Harry Potter-Inspired Butterbeer Marshmallows Online

Though the last book in the series dropped 10 years ago—and its final drama played out on the big screen in 2011—fans of Harry Potter can never get enough of the magical world in which the Boy Who Lived defeats He Who Shall Not Be Named. Of course, Harry took a break here and there to drink copious amounts of butterbeer, an ever-so-slightly boozy beverage that tastes "a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch," according to the books. But now, fans don't have to travel to Hogsmeade—the dive bar just beyond Hogwarts serving the stuff—or to Universal Studios' The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to get a taste of butterbeer. Now, thanks to a gourmet marshmallow company, you can get the flavor mailed straight to your door.

XO Marshmallow has unveiled its marshmallow of the month: butterbeer marshmallows, which the company describes as a gooey marshmallow made with a homemade butterbeer sauce swirled in. "The flavor is a butterscotch and cream soda hybrid that is absolutely to die for (or be the boy who lived!)," according to the marshmallow company's website.

Each marshmallow is made with pure cane sugar and brown sugar, kosher gelatin, vanilla, and spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg. (If you have a nut or wheat allergy, you may want to steer clear of these magical marshmallows: they're produced in a facility where there are nuts and wheat.)

As the featured "of the month" marshmallow's designation would indicate, butterbeer marshmallows are only available in the month of September, after which they'll disappear forever. You can buy a pack of 12 for $7.95—or place a bulk order so you can stock up—directly from the site. Butterbeer s'mores, anyone?

But if you miss out on butterbeer marshmallows, don't despair: a casual glance at the company's website shows it regularly offers flavors such as kalua coffee, champagne, and pumpkin spice, all of which sound just as delicious.