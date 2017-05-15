Burger King's Infamous Mac n' Cheetos Are Back—For a Limited Time

When it comes to food fads, there's "odd," there's "mind-blowing," and then there's "break-the-internet."

Burger King and Cheetos are going for the latter.

Actually, they already did. Break the internet, that is. Last year, the two brands joined forces to debut Mac n’ Cheetos, which are something like mozzarella sticks, but with macaroni and cheese where the mozz should be, and orange Cheetos powder in place of breadcrumbs.

People loved them. Which is why, although the snack was initially offered only for a limited time, Mac n’ Cheetos are on their way back to participating Burger King restaurants all around the country beginning May 18.

Back in June 2016, when these guys were first introduced, they cost $2.50 for a container of five. Whether you're into the concept or not, you've got to admit that it's pretty much the ultimate in unhealthy late-night snacks...making this a pretty sweet deal.

“Mac n’ Cheetos are the ultimate ‘triple threat’ with the combination of Cheetos flavor, the Burger King brand, and the ultimate crowd pleaser, mac n’ cheese,” Alex Macedo, president of the Burger King brand North America, said in a statement. “The Cheetos brand understands the snack business on the deepest level, and our expertise Burger King restaurants is to satisfy guests’ cravings. Together, we were able to bring back Mac n’ Cheetos, a crave worthy snack that our guests love.”

Meanwhile, Marissa Solis, vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foodservice, added that “Mac n’ Cheetos is the cheesiest, most amplified version of mac n’ cheese imaginable. The Burger King brand was the ideal partner to make this delicious, dream snack come to life. It became an instant classic last year, and we are excited to partner with the Burger King brand to bring it back for our fans.”

Instant classic indeed. This year's batch of Mac n’ Cheetos will be available in the same five-piece package for $2.69, and will also be around for a limited time. (Or...will they?)