Burger King and Popeyes Pledge Antibiotic-Free Chicken by 2018

The parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands International Inc, has vowed to stop injecting chickens with antibiotics by the end of 2018.

The company, which recently bought Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, said that the rule would apply to all brands under its umbrella.

The move comes after a string of chicken producers, including Perdue and Tyson, and other fast food restaurants including KFC and McDonalds, which will soon start using fresh beef in their burgers, announced that they will also discontinue the use of the antibiotics in their chicken supply.