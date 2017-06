Burger King Just Introduced a Magical Lucky Charms Shake

Frankly, it wouldn't really matter whether Burger King's latest drink offering was any good. We're just so glad it's not another unicorn-themed drink.

BK's newest treat sounds like it really is just as magical as its unicorn counterparts without any of that cloying, um, unicorniness. The fast-food chain just introduced its Lucky Charms milkshake, which will join the Froot Loops milkshake it debuted last April, both of which feature soft-serve vanilla ice cream that's been infused with cereal-flavored syrup. The drinks are then topped with a delectable-sounding layer of whipped cream and finished off with either Lucky Charms marshmallows or colorful Froot Loops bits, depending on which one you ordered.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVkS6M3Ad5u/?taken-by=burgerking The Lucky Charms Shake. Lucky you. A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Advertisement

Sugary sweetness? Check. Inexpensive enough for all of us to enjoy? Check. A serious nostalgia factor? Check. Instagram, we hope you're ready...because these guys have all the elements needed to become the next photogenic food trend.