Burger King Launches Flamin' Hot Mac n' Cheetos

"Do you dare?" asks Burger King and Cheetos of their (literally) hot new collaboration, Flamin' Hot Mac n' Cheetos. Announced today, the latest salvo in the quest to combine every food into one single food is a "portable snack mashup," which, in practice, means a mozzarella stick-esque creation that features creamy mac n' cheese on the inside, and a coating of Flamin' Hot Cheetos on the outside.

While even just looking at a picture of the Burger King/Cheetos Flamin' Hot Mac n' Cheetos provides a sensory experience comparable to no other, there is a bit of precedent to the food. In June of last year, the companies joined up to create Mac n' Cheetos, the original, non-Flamin' Hot version whose initial innovation this one builds on (those also returned for a time earlier this year).

"We know our guests loved our creamy Mac n’ Cheetos,” said Burger King North America's president Alex Macedo in a statement, "and we heard their requests for a Flamin’ Hot version." It is presumably because the currently beardless Burger King "King" listens to his subjects, then, that Macedo can proudly say the company "accepted the dare to reinvent this favorite limited time only menu item now covered with that crispy, spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos flavor we can’t get enough of.”

So if you are one of the ones who does dare, know this: Flamin' Hot Mac n' Cheetos will be available for a limited time beginning Thursday, November 30, which gives you just enough time to find out whether your local Burger King restaurant is participating in the offer. They will come in an order of five pieces and cost $2.69, which seems like a pretty good deal for what is almost assuredly the only creamy Mac n' Cheese coated in a Flamin' Hot Cheetos crust-based food out there at the moment.