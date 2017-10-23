Budweiser Revives Forgotten Pre-Prohibition Recipe as New Brew

Despite ending 84 years ago, Prohibition has been a hot topic for Budweiser recently. America’s largest beer brand invoked the country’s 13-year ban on alcohol when releasing its non-alcoholic Budweiser Prohibition Brew in Canada and the United Kingdom. But for the United States, the King of Beers is taking a different approach: As a celebration of Prohibition’s repeal, Budweiser has now released 1933 Repeal Reserve Amber Lager—a new brew inspired by a recipe last brewed in 1920 before the start of Prohibition prevented the beer from ever finding its footing outside of St. Louis.

According to Budweiser, the inspiration for 1933 Repeal Reserve Amber Lager stems from a beer created by Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch in the pre-Prohibition days that was served around the brand’s home of St. Louis for friends and the local community to enjoy. Though the original brew was apparently popular in its heyday, the amber lager was never revived after Prohibition was repealed… that is, until now.

“We are excited to mark the upcoming holiday season and the anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition with this new brew based on a forgotten recipe,” Ricardo Marques, vice president for Budweiser, said in a statement. “While Budweiser Repeal Reserve is a great tasting Amber Lager, it also tells the story of an important part of our history and gives reason for celebration.”

Courtesy of Budwesier

Beyond being inspired by a recipe from the days of yore, the beer also tips its hat to the past in a number of other ways. Possibly its coolest feature, the beer comes packaged in old-school “vintage Budweiser stubby bottles.” It also tips its hat to legalized alcohol by clocking in at 6.1 percent ABV, over a percent higher than traditional Budweiser. Lastly, Anheuser-Busch is rolling out the new brew with a fun promotion through Lyft in New York City: On Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lyft users can access Bud Vintage Mode in the app “for a chance to enjoy a 15-minute joyride in a classic 1930s car.” It’s a reminder of all the hard work our forefathers went through to undo all the hard work of our forefathers from slightly before them.