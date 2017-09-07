Bud Light's “Touchdown Glass” Lights Up When Your Team Scores

Just as we were starting to miss summer, football season arrives, bringing entertainment and beer. As the "official beer sponsor" of the National Football League, this also means Bud Light season is here. In honor of this happy union, Bud Light will debut the “Touchdown Glass”—a gimmicky chalice that illuminates following touchdowns—tonight at Gillette Stadium. 65,000 of the light-up cups will be available during this evening’s NFL season opener between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. Using in-stadium radio frequency technology the cups will glow blue every time the Pats score, and also during the Super Bowl LI banner reveal—at least for Tom Brady fans, that is.

.@budlight’s #TouchdownGlass will make its debut tomorrow, lighting up during the pregame celebration and after the #Patriots score! pic.twitter.com/hKbNTBNuU3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 6, 2017

The "live sports celebration product” company BuzzConnect and Sports intelligence provider Stats LLC are behind the nifty cups. And for those of you who can’t make it to the season opener, Touchdown Glasses are available for pre-order online for $17.99. Once the glass is purchased, fans can connect their cups via a mobile app at home.

The only caveat is that you’re out of luck if you’re rooting for the Chiefs (or the Browns or many other teams for that matter) because these cups will only perform their magic for Patriots, 49ers, Broncos, Colts, Giants, Jets and Raiders fans. At least for a little while anyway. Anna Rogers, director of NFL marketing for Bud Light told Ad Age, that if the Touchdown Glass is successful, their hope is to “expand the program going forward for future seasons and incorporate with all our team partners.”

Since celebrating when your team scores a touchdown is pretty standard for any football fan, whether at home or in the stadium, having a smart glass that also knows when to celebrate right along with you seems like a worthy addition. Plus, if you happen to be away from the TV when it happens, your beer will act as a quasi-pager to let you know you should hurry back for the instant replay.