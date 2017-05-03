- Don't Freak Out, but There's a Narwhal Frappuccino Now, Too
One of New York's Most Interesting Outdoor Dining Experiences Is About to Open Up
The Brooklyn Barge has docked for the season.
One of Brooklyn's most unique attractions is landing: On May 4, Brooklyn Barge will open for it’s second season in Green Point.
The 80 x 30-foot barge —originally constructed to carry box cars—which usually lives in the Hudson Valley during the winter, is located at the Greenpoint Terminal at the Milton Street waterfront next to Transmitter Park, and gives diners unobstructed views (rare in the city) of Williamsburg Bridge and the lower Manhattan skyline.
This year, the barge will feature a part-seafood part-comfort food menu that includes lobster rolls, shrimp, roasted corn, and a couple classics, too like a kale salad, and grilled hot dogs, at picnic-style tables in the open air. And of course the barge is also home to a long list of summery cocktails.
Brooklyn Barge isn’t all about food though—although the menu does sound tempting. The restaurant’s owners, Jim Gill and Matt Perricone, have partnered with a series of local businesses to supplement their summer hang out with waterfront friendly activities.
You’ll be able to take free kayak lessons, for instance, from The North Brooklyn Boat Club, monthly scuba classes from Captain Mike’s Diving Services, sailing lessons from the Hudson River Community Sailing School, as well as free fishing sessions and, paddle boarding
The Brooklyn Barge also hopes to host a Sunday family biking club, sunrise yoga, and outdoor movies throughout the summer to round out their foray into Brooklyn’s vibrant social scene.
“It is our mission to connect the community with our historic New York waterways. There have been centuries of maritime history and our goal is to keep that tradition alive, vital and available for all,” Brooklyn Barge General Manager, Tracy Wilson, said in a statement.
Brooklyn Barge’s impending opening is another sign that summer, sunshine, and three months of eating outside are just around the corner—and we couldn’t be more excited.