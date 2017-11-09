Britney Spears' Pepsi Commercial Songs Are Finally Online

It may have taken nearly two decades, but fans of Britney Spears’ Pepsi jingles will finally get to experience the full joy of her early-2000s pop-infused cola promotion.

For Pepsi drinkers that grew up in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Britney Spears’ stand-alone spots, “Now and Then” and “Joy of Pepsi” are perhaps two of the most memorable commercials of their generation. Showcasing Spears' edgy, dance-driven pop style,”Joy of Pepsi” dripped of her 2000s aesthetic, from the fashion to the sets and the sound. Meanwhile, “Then and Now” served as a visual and musical journey through pop history with Spears and Pepsi.

After releasing both minute and a half commercials, her fans and other pop culture enthusiasts have had access to it ever since through the internet. But now, more than 15 years after the spots were aired, you can listen to both musical tracks in full.The nearly two-minute long, unmastered version of “Now and Then” as well as the two-minute version of “Joy of Pepsi” have been uploaded to YouTube by fan accounts.

Spears’ commercials are just two among a long list of celebrity Pepsi endorsements over the course of the drink company’s nearly 125-year history. Despite last year’s Kendall Jenner fiasco and a few other pulled promotions, Pepsi has seen some significant success with its laundry list of high-profile celebrity spokespeople. It has a particularly strong history with popular artists and Top 40 musicians like Spears, including Michael and Janet Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Lady Antebellum, One Direction, and Christina Aguilera.

Perhaps the most recent (and memorable) promotion that comes to mind is the still dynamic team-up between pop goliaths Beyoncé, Pink, Britney Spears, and Enrique Iglesias. The golden and glistening visuals saw all four artists donning gladiator gear as they led a stadium in a giant, pumped up rendition of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

If you crack open a can of Pepsi while you listen, we’re sure you’ll get some weird and wonderful deja-vu.