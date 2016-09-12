- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- Get Paid to Travel, Drink Wine: One Company's Currently Accepting Applications
- Make Homer Simpson’s “Moon Waffles” The Right Way
- You Won't Believe How Much a Latte Costs in Russia
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
- This Summer, the McDonald's Chelsea Location Will Become a Concert Venue
- Dunkin' Donuts Will Be Giving Away Its Coffee Coolatta Replacement for Free This Month
- Starbucks' New Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino Is the Plain, Brown Drink We've Been Waiting for
- Tyson Foods Will Get Rid of Antibiotics in Its Chicken This Year
Brisket Is Healthy, Says Texas A&M Scientist
- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- Get Paid to Travel, Drink Wine: One Company's Currently Accepting Applications
- Make Homer Simpson’s “Moon Waffles” The Right Way
- You Won't Believe How Much a Latte Costs in Russia
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
- This Summer, the McDonald's Chelsea Location Will Become a Concert Venue
- Dunkin' Donuts Will Be Giving Away Its Coffee Coolatta Replacement for Free This Month
- Starbucks' New Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino Is the Plain, Brown Drink We've Been Waiting for
- Tyson Foods Will Get Rid of Antibiotics in Its Chicken This Year
Meat to the face.
Did you know there is such thing as good cholesterol? Did you also know that eating brisket helps increase levels of good cholesterol? In just about the most exciting research finding of all time, Texas A&M AgriLife research scientist Dr. Stephen Smith discovered that the high levels of oleic acid in brisket help to increase levels of HDL, known as the good kind of cholesterol.
According to Smith, brisket is the ideal trim for ground beef. “Brisket has higher oleic acid than the flank or plate, which are the trims typically used to produce ground beef,” he said, “[and] Americans consume over 50 percent of their beef as ground beef.”
While we will certainly take this to heart when buying ground beef, we’re most excited to guiltlessly cut into a juicy piece of brisket.
Here, six ways to celebrate the deliciousness of science:
Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends
This juicy, flavorful brisket spends ten hours on the grill and it is so worth it.
Gail Simmons’s Horseradish Brisket
You’ll love the horseradish kick of Gail Simmons’s braised brisket.
Andrew Zimmern’s Hanukkah Brisket
It doesn’t have to be Hanukkah for you to enjoy chef Andrew Zimmern’s juicy brisket, which is best roasted whole.
Beef Brisket with Lemon-Oregano Sauce
By both braising and roasting this brisket, you’ll get tender meat with a crispy crust.
Red-Wine-Braised Beef Brisket
This German braised brisket is both very sweet and very sour.
Rob Walsh’s Texas Barbecue Brisket
Everything’s bigger in Texas, including flavor.