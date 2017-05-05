Bright Blue ‘Viagra’ Gelato Photo Delights the Internet

“Viagra” is not a flavor. Though the little diamond-shaped blue pills have a distinct color and a much-discussed (and joked about) usage, they are pills that are meant to be swallowed. Any “flavor” they have is as appealing as imaging the flavor of Tylenol or Sudafed. Still, as a photo shared on Reddit recently showed, that hasn’t prevented the erectile dysfunction fighting drug from getting its own gelato flavor.

Earlier this week, a pic of the bright blue gelato popped up on the “Mildly Interesting” section of Reddit, a place where users share photos of things that are, indeed, about as interesting as Viagra gelato. Though most people in the comment section took the post as an opportunity to fire off their best Viagra pun (that I can only assume they’ve been saving since the ‘90s), a few comments were actually revealing, and it does appear that not only is Viagra gelato real in Italy, it may actually purport to have some similar sexual effects.

One Redditor linked to an article entitled “Italian Gelato Flavors Decoded” on a site called Why Go Italy. That site writes that some sources claim that “Viagra gelato was created based on research into the effects of the actual Viagra drug, but it seems that it doesn’t contain the drug – only herbs which are supposed to have the same effect.” Another commenter suggests he even tried the product. “I had some from one of the gelato stores in Rome,” wrote Redditor dubdubzz. “It tasted like cotton candy but I didn't get any side affects [sic] that would typically be associated with Viagra.” Another outside source, Mental Floss, corroborates some of this info, suggesting that the strange ice cream is “made with African aphrodisiac herbs” and “reportedly tastes like either bubblegum or black licorice.” Meanwhile, regardless of what is in Viagra gelato, the site Munchies proved it’s not a new product, linking to a similar pic in a blog post from 2012.

So what are we to make of Viagra gelato? Well, though it’s pretty clear it’s a real product, the taste and effects seem far less certain. In fact, if we know anything, it’s this: If you see Viagra gelato, take a pic. It’ll do well on social media.