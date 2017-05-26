Brewery Creates Beer in Honor of Cincinnati Zoo's Baby Hippo

A baby hippo named Fiona, permaturely born at the Cincinnati Zoo in January, will be getting a beer made in her honor, according to a U.S. News report.

Cincinnati's Listermann Brewing Company is behind the adorable gesture. Called Team Fiona, the New England-style India pale ale, complete with an artist's rendition of baby Fiona on a neon green can, will be availabe on June 10. The beer has a "soft mouth feel, hazy appearence, and fruit juice flavor."

25 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the beer will be donated to the team that must give Fiona around the clock care, since the poor creature was born too small and weak to nurse from her mother.

Fiona was born six weeks premature, weighing just 29 pounds. She seems to be recovering nicely, however, now weighing 100 pounds. She'll soon be moved back into the main hippo enclosure, where she'll be reunited with her mother.

https://twitter.com/CincinnatiZoo/status/867048539448389632 Fiona can hold her breath for up 2 min.! She naps in the large pool and uses the hippos unique ability to surface for air without waking up. pic.twitter.com/4VUBDBdGIu — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) May 23, 2017

Advertisement

The entire city (and the entire world, for that matter) has been watching Fiona grow into a healthy, thriving hippo with rapt attention—and there's probably no easier way of raising money for her cause than by getting people to buy beer.

"It's great when you can turn a casual tap room discussion into reality," said Chad Yelton, the zoo's vice president of marketing and communications, according to Cincinnati City Beat. "I actually thought the idea of a Team Fiona beer was a joke at first, but after hearing about all the Fiona fans at Listermann's, I knew we had something brewing." He predicts that the distinctive can will become a collector’s item.

Boozy brands have a habit of supporting animal welfare: A Polish brand of vodka released in 2014 gives some it’s proceeds to the Snow Leopard Trust, an organization which aims to save the endangered species from extinction, while another company called Elephant Gin donates 15 percent of its profits to the Big Life and Space for Elephants foundation.

Helping save the planet—and all its adorable baby wildlife—with cocktails and beer? We'll drink to that.