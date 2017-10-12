'Breaking Bad' Fans Keep Throwing Pizza on Walter White's House

Though Breaking Bad has been over for around four years now, die-hard fans of the show will likely recall one scene in which, in a fit of rage, the show’s anti-hero protagonist, Walter White, tosses a pizza onto his roof that he’s supposed to bring home for dinner.

Try to ignore that tragic waste of an entire pizza. Okay, now get this: Even after all this time, fans of the show are still stopping by the actual location of Walter White’s Albuquerque, New Mexico home to toss pizzas of their own onto the roof. A bit odd, and very wasteful (save the pizza!), but maybe it would be a passable practical joke if the house was merely a prop, or abandoned after filming ended. Unfortunately, the house is still very much in use. In fact, a family who just wishes that the massive Breaking Bad fandom would leave them alone inhabits it.

The family has become so frustrated with the constant stream of mischievous fans that they’ve decided to erect a “6-foot wrought iron fence” around their home in order to deter would-be pizza-tossers, according to NBC.

The daughter of the owner of the house says that people don’t just throw pizza on the roof, they steal rocks as souvenirs, too.

“We feel like we can't leave because when we do something happens and that's ridiculous," she told KOB news. In the space of fifteen minutes, the news station counted at least ten tourists vying for pictures of the property.

Terrorizing a family at their home with old pizza is no way to conduct yourself, no matter how much you love a television show, but pop culture super fans tend to be a little extreme in their passion: Recently, legions of fans of the sci-fi cartoon Rick and Morty stampeded into McDonald’s locations across the country demanding Szechuan Sauce.