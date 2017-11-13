People Lined Up Down the Block to Have Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Breakfast at Tiffany’s started as a book before inspiring a wide array of other iterations – including a very successful movie, a far less successful musical and a somewhat annoying song. Obviously, the story of Holly Golightly captured the public’s imagination, so probably no one should be surprised that when New Yorkers were given the opportunity to literally have breakfast at Tiffany’s, they jumped at that opportunity too.

After plenty of buildup hype, Blue Box Café at the flagship Tiffany & Co. location on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan opened its doors at 10am on Friday morning with a line for the reservation-less tearoom winding down the block, according to the New York Post. The restaurant, Tiffany’s first, offers set breakfast, lunch and tea service menus for $29, $39 and $49 respectively which guests can enjoy while practically being enveloped in Tiffany’s signature powder blue hue. The color covers everything from the walls to chairs to the much of the tableware. “It might be 40 minutes, it might be 2 hours, but I’m going in,” Joe Rashbaum, a fan of the film since he was nine, told the Post while waiting in line on opening morning.

However, as many people have pointed out, the Post included, the posh and pricey new cafe kind of ironically undermines the idea of the original “breakfast” at Tiffany’s which, in the movie, is simply the character of Golightly, as famously portrayed by Audrey Hepburn, eating a croissant and coffee out of a bag on the street while gazing through the store’s windows. However, apparently that idea is lost on many people. “I hope it will be like a movie,” a Brooklyn resident told the Post. Hey, if you really want it to be like the movie, the street has been open for over a century, no line necessary whatsoever.