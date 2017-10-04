A 'Bob's Burgers' Movie Is Officially Slated for 2020

Bob's Burgers—the animated sitcom defined by its amazing voice talent, pun-filled burger specials, and regular musical indulgences—has inspired a lot of things beyond its seven seasons on Fox: an official cookbook, an L.A. art show, and some slightly odd clothing. But now, the Belchers are set to achieve every television family's dream come true: a movie!

According to Deadline, 20th Century Fox announced today that the studio is planning to produce a full-length animated film based on the TV show set to be released on July 17, 2020. Granted, that date is so far off that even the most resilient burger bun will have gone stale, but seeing as the show just premiered a new season this week and will, based on this news, likely get renewed for more, Fox probably wanted to make sure the cast and crew would have some time to see their family over the next three years.

In response to the announcement, show creator Loren Bouchard approached the news with equal parts excitement, nervousness, and humor. "We're thrilled to be invited to bring Bob's Burgers to the big screen," he was quoted as saying. "We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who've never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob's—but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!"

Meanwhile, Twentieth Century Fox Film chairman and CEO Stacey Snider said in a statement, "A Bob's Burgers film fits perfectly with our initiative to redouble our family and animation efforts." Wait… Is Bob's Burgers a family show?! Well, this is embarrassing…