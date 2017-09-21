Bobby Moynihan Wants to Sell You Bowls in This Start-Up Parody [Video]

We've covered quite a few Kickstarter campaigns, from the ill-fated Coolest Cooler to various Keurig-like machines to delicious chocolate city maps. And while most of these up-and-coming products seem at least somewhat practical, we've also seen some products that leave us scratching our heads. (Juicero, anyone?) Former Saturday Night Live star Bobby Moynihan has one such business he's pitching a new parody video from College Humor. The comedian wants to sell you bowls.

The video (appropriately titled "Every Dumb Start-Up Ever") skewers other start-ups' self-serious appeals to potential customers as Moynihan explains how he always wished it were easier to buy bowls, so he set out to create the first online, direct-to-consumer bowl store. The comedian claims the idea came to him in college when he noticed there were no bowls at parties—chips were just served in bags. Calling his business the hipster-sounding Oyster & Toot, the ad poses the question "what's the worst part about buying bowls?" (As though it's a taxing chore to begin with.)

Oyster & Toot offers "complete vertical bowl integration." Upload a picture of yourself and "see how you'd look interacting with our bowls" or fill out a bowl profile to get a customized option sent to you. Oyster & Toot is also a subscription service—for just $45 you get a new bowl sent to you each month, and if the "bowl doesn't fit" you can send it back. Like any good start-up, there's also a charitable element: every purchase sends a bowl to a bowl-less part of the world.

Of course, not all of the people giving testimonials are actually convinced this whole business model is a good idea. One such customer played by College Humor writer Zac Oyama remains skeptical throughout. "Not everything has to be online, right?"

"Human beings have a wonderful tradition of food and feeding each other and sharing," Moynihan muses. "That's what bowls are about. That's what I want to celebrate with this company."