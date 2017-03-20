Search form
This Boba Fett Toblerone Is A Work Of Art

Food & Wine: Boba Fett Toblerone

© Tattoo Dave & Made by Cooper
By Adam Campbell-Schmitt Posted March 20, 2017

The Star Wars character gets a chocolate-inspired tribute.

When Theodore Tobler invented his pyramidal chocolate bar in 1908 he probably never imagined it would be so iconic (ICYMI there was legitimate outrage over a potential change in shape). He probably also never imagined it would be turned into an homage to a Mandalorian bounty hunter from a science fiction sequel. And yet, when you see a wedge of Toblerone painted up to look like Boba Fett, it just seems so right.

Related

Star Wars fans can argue all day over many of the film franchise’s finer points: Did Han shoot first? Is Empire the best movie? Are Ewoks just the worst? But there’s one opinion that you could tout as fact and still expect to be welcomed at ComiCon the next year: Boba Fett is the coolest character ever created.

There’s not really any verifiable reason for this. Fett’s popularity is, like the character himself, kind of enigma. He speaks all of four short lines in the entire OG trilogy and is basically Jabba the Hutt’s friend with a pickup truck who carts a cryogenically frozen Han Solo back to the crime lord’s pad from some Darth guy he found on the Empire’s version of Craigslist. Also his ship flies weird. But that helmet, though.

Video: Which is Cheaper: Disneyland or Disney World?

brightcove-video:5335695366001

The sadly inedible resin hunks of “Boblerone” are designed by Dave Walker, aka Tattoo Dave, a UK-based artist who specializes in pop culture mash-ups. Other products include patches, lapel pins and decals referencing Bob’s Burgers, Bojack Horseman and Adventure Time, and vinyl milk cartons that look like Milhouse from The Simpsons. The triangular Boblerone pieces are about 3 ¼ inches wide and 2 ¾ inches tall, so a bit bigger than the typical bar (maybe more like the novelty sized ones you get at the duty free shop when you forgot your niece’s birthday).

Boblerone figurines are available for pre-order for £25 or USD $31. We just hope those are chunks of nougat and not carbonite.

