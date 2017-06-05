Blueberry Pie Oreos Will Be Back This Week

Lately Oreo has really been stepping up their flavor game: There was that Fireworks Oreo flavor that set off pop rocks on your tongue. Then they tried to get people to eat Oeros for breakfast with their Waffles & Syrup flavor. And just last week, right in time for National Doughnut Day, the cookie company blessed our taste buds with their newest creation, Jelly Doughnut Oreos.

Now we’ve found out that they’re not dropping yet another wacky flavor combination, but rather bringing an old classic back: Blueberry Pie Oreos.

Back in early May, the Instagram account junkbanter, which keeps up on the breaking news about your favorite junk food brands, reported that the old flavor, which was first released back in June 2016 (along with Fruity Crisp Oreos, which will not be making a comeback), will be re-released for a second time this summer.

Don’t start celebrating just yet, because there’s a catch: The Blueberry Pie Oreos will apparently only be available in Supervalu chains, which operate stores like Cub Foods, Shop ‘n Save, Hornbacher’s, and Farm Fresh – that means only certain states, among them North Dakaota, Virginia, and Illinois, will have access to the sweet treats.

The pretty lavender icing sandwiched between two white Oreo cookies gives off a strong scent of blueberry as soon as you open the package, according to Popsugar. The cookies are supposedly vanilla flavored, and taste slightly different than the typical “Golden Oreos,” and have more more of a cinnamon graham cracker flavor. Popsugar also warns that this particular flavor is so sweet that some people reported only being able to finish half a cookie, but that shouldn't stop you from trying them out for yourself.

If you’re more of a fan of cookies with traditional flavors, Oreo has you covered there too: This summer they’ll be releasing coconut and salted caramel editions of their Oero Thins for those of us who miss the days when a simple cookie was still the norm.