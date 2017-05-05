Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Blue Prosecco Might Just Be the Most Colorful Drink of the Summer

Food & Wine: blumond blue wine

Courtesy of Blumond
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted May 05, 2017

It contains one very special ingredient.

Blue wine first popped up late last month from the Spanish label Gik, which mixed together red and white grapes and used the skin of the grapes and a plant-based dye to achieve it’s vibrant hue. But disappointed Americans will have to wait for a taste of Gik —it’s currently only available for pre-order. 

brightcove-video:5334305155001

If you can’t wait to try a more colorful beverage at your next party, another brand has stepped in with their own version: Blumond Blue Wine, made in Italy and sold by Saraceni Wines. They've created a prosecco mixed with blue curacao – you know, that electric blue liqueur that is a staple in tropical cocktails at every tiki bar in America. 

Related

The company says its sweet, fruity wine is especially popular among millennials and people who wouldn't normally considered themselves wine drinkers.  And with only a 7 percent alcohol content, it's a solid day drinking option. If that’s your style, Blumond Blue Wine is available to ship worldwide at about $22 per bottle, plus shipping. 

Since this is now the year of neon drinks taking over our  social media feeds, we have a suspicion this new blue wine will make you an Instagram sensation – get your hands on a bottle while you can.   

Previous
Roger Federer Declares His Longtime 'Invisible Supporter' Is...Pasta?
Next
A Brooklyn Café Filed for a Unicorn Latte Trademark and Is Suing Starbucks


Sponsored Stories
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.