Blue Bottle Coffee Announces 12 New East Coast Locations

Blue Bottle Coffee, the growing chain of popular pour-over and fine quality espresso cafés, has finally announced the latest slate of cities and locations for its stores in the coming year. With a brand new roasting, kitchen and training facility based in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, Blue Bottle will be able to supply new shops popping up in Boston, Washington D.C., and Miami.

The company, which was started by James Freeman in 2002, expanded out of California’s Bay Area into Los Angeles, Tokyo and New York, which will see an additional six stores opening up to supplement the nine already in operation. One highlight of the latest New York City outposts is a World Trade Center-area location with a small footprint, but sweeping 30-foot-high ceilings. The new spaces are designed by BCJ, a firm that has also worked with companies like Apple and Pixar. Director of café design Arion Paylo says “We try to find a balance between minimalism and a warm, inviting feeling,” while showing off a 140-page book of guidelines and observations that the company has compiled from their 15 years in operation.

The crown jewel of the East Coast expansion, however, is the Bushwick location, where we toured the pristine roasting room, café, kitchen, training center and warehouse. Blue Bottle baristas enter an extensive six-week program (overseen by master barista and training director Michael Phillips) before becoming certified to serve up coffee, which is part of Blue Bottle’s extensive quality control—a characteristic that has garnered the brand ardent fans. Bushwick seems to be a good fit. CEO Bryan Meehan says, “a lot of our Williamsburg customers were priced out and pushed into Bushwick, so we’re really just following them. We see a lot of the old faces coming back to the new store.”

Another aspect of quality control has to do with their new Loring roasting machines, which use software to precisely recreate specific roasting conditions, even at a different facility. “Milk and water can taste different from region to region,” Meehan explains. “But our coffee is the same.” That’s true, too, at home. The pre-packaged Prefectly Ground and cold brew packets are precisely weighed out for consumers to just add water. A new cold brew bottle and pour-over dripper have been proprietarily developed, and if you’re ever unsure how to used them, most locations will offer classes to teach you the proper techniques.

For old fans or potential new regulars, here’s where you can expect to see new locations throughout 2017 and 2018:

New York City:

World Trade Center

55 Cortlandt Way #1400, NY, NY 10007

Summer 2017

Grand Central Place

60 East 42nd St., NY, NY 10017

Summer 2017

University Place

101 University Place, NY, NY 10003

Summer 2017

Midtown East

10 East 53rd St., NY, NY 10022

Late-Summer 2017

The Walker (TriBeCa)

396 Broadway, NY, NY 10013

Fall 2017

Williamsburg

North 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249

Fall 2017

Boston:

Harvard Square

40 Bow Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Fall 2017

The Pru

800 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02199

Winter 2018

Washington DC:

Georgetown

1046 Potomac Street NW, Washington, DC 20007

July 7, 2017

Union Market

1250 4th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Fall 2017

Miami:

Design District

3818 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33137

Summer 2017

Aventura

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180

Fall 2017