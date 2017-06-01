Blue Bottle Coffee Announces 12 New East Coast Locations

Blue Bottle Coffee, the growing chain of popular pour-over and fine quality espresso cafés, has finally announced the latest slate of cities and locations for its stores in the coming year. With a brand new roasting, kitchen and training facility based in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, Blue Bottle will be able to supply new shops popping up in Boston, Washington D.C., and Miami.
The company, which was started by James Freeman in 2002, expanded out of California’s Bay Area into Los Angeles, Tokyo and New York, which will see an additional six stores opening up to supplement the nine already in operation. One highlight of the latest New York City outposts is a World Trade Center-area location with a small footprint, but sweeping 30-foot-high ceilings. The new spaces are designed by BCJ, a firm that has also worked with companies like Apple and Pixar. Director of café design Arion Paylo says “We try to find a balance between minimalism and a warm, inviting feeling,” while showing off a 140-page book of guidelines and observations that the company has compiled from their 15 years in operation.
The crown jewel of the East Coast expansion, however, is the Bushwick location, where we toured the pristine roasting room, café, kitchen, training center and warehouse. Blue Bottle baristas enter an extensive six-week program (overseen by master barista and training director Michael Phillips) before becoming certified to serve up coffee, which is part of Blue Bottle’s extensive quality control—a characteristic that has garnered the brand ardent fans. Bushwick seems to be a good fit. CEO Bryan Meehan says, “a lot of our Williamsburg customers were priced out and pushed into Bushwick, so we’re really just following them. We see a lot of the old faces coming back to the new store.”
Another aspect of quality control has to do with their new Loring roasting machines, which use software to precisely recreate specific roasting conditions, even at a different facility. “Milk and water can taste different from region to region,” Meehan explains. “But our coffee is the same.” That’s true, too, at home. The pre-packaged Prefectly Ground and cold brew packets are precisely weighed out for consumers to just add water. A new cold brew bottle and pour-over dripper have been proprietarily developed, and if you’re ever unsure how to used them, most locations will offer classes to teach you the proper techniques.
For old fans or potential new regulars, here’s where you can expect to see new locations throughout 2017 and 2018:
New York City:
World Trade Center
55 Cortlandt Way #1400, NY, NY 10007
Summer 2017
Grand Central Place
60 East 42nd St., NY, NY 10017
Summer 2017
University Place
101 University Place, NY, NY 10003
Summer 2017
Midtown East
10 East 53rd St., NY, NY 10022
Late-Summer 2017
The Walker (TriBeCa)
396 Broadway, NY, NY 10013
Fall 2017
Williamsburg
North 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249
Fall 2017
Boston:
Harvard Square
40 Bow Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Fall 2017
The Pru
800 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02199
Winter 2018
Washington DC:
Georgetown
1046 Potomac Street NW, Washington, DC 20007
July 7, 2017
Union Market
1250 4th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Fall 2017
Miami:
Design District
3818 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Summer 2017
Aventura
19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180
Fall 2017