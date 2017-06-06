Black Tap Will Serve Their Insane Milkshakes from Trucks This Summer

Black Tap’s infamous milkshakes – known for their outrageous additions, from cotton candy to ice cream sandwiches and entire pieces of cake – are going mobile.

The first Black Tap truck peddling their decadent over-the-top treats, aptly named Crazy Shakes, stopped by South Street Seaport on June 2, and if you want to make sure you’re the first in line for their next appearance, you can track the truck's movements around New York City on their Instagram, where they post its latest locations.

Their towering milkshakes, precariously piled with sweets, aren’t exactly the ideal food to take with you on the go, but somehow we don’t think that will stop people from lining up around the block for the novelty of giant, dessert-laden milkshake.

Advertisement

The Cookies ‘n Cream Supreme and Bam Bam Shake (which is sprinkled with Fruity Pebbles, with a Pop Tart wedged in there, too) will be available at the truck, as well as a new shake called the Strawberry Shortcake Shake, which is sprinkled with crushed graham crackers, topped with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, a lollipop, and of course, whipped cream, complete with a dollop of vanilla frosting around the rim.

Black Tap will have two trucks—nicknamed Shake by BT—roaming around the city this summer, in areas like Central Park and Harlem, to maximize their service to sugar-deprived citizens. According to Time Out New York, there’s a possibility of a third truck later this summer. For those of you not willing to risk a sugar-induced coma from eating one of the Crazy Shakes, the truck will also offer more traditional flavors, like Nutella, coffee, and strawberry.

But tracking down what will probably be an insanely popular staple in New York City this summer for a simple strawberry milkshake seems like a wasted opportunity. Black Tap lets you have your cake-topped milkshake and eat it too—why not indulge?