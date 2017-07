Black Cup Noodles Are the Anti-Unicorn Ramen

Say what you will about Cup Noodles (for example, that if you eat a lot of them you're more likely to get some pretty serious diseases—yikes!), but nobody can accuse them of not being creative. Earlier this summer, we saw the Iced Cup Noodle, made to be consumed cold. In the spring, we saw the Cup Noodle candle. Plus, last year they had that whole luxury line of Cup Noodles, with shark fin and turtle soup flavors. Now, we can add squid ink-flavored, pitch-black Cup Noodles to the list.

According to RocketNews24, the squid ink comes in a separate packet that you put into the broth when you want to darken your instant ramen experience. Nissin, the company behind Cup Noodles and a whole lot of other instant ramen, is saying how cool the noodles will look in pictures. As much as we'd love to be able to show you a bunch of black Cup Noodle Instagram shots, the noodles don't go on sale until July 31st, so we'll have to wait. (On a related note, check out the official Cup Noodles Instagram account—it's surprisingly entertaining.)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUKUw-pARJa/ We get around...round and round...🎶 A post shared by Original Cup Noodles (@originalcupnoodles) on May 16, 2017 at 10:17am PDT