13 Black Cat Items to Trick Out Your Kitchen for Halloween

You'd better not be superstitious.
Despite the association of jet-black cats with bad luck, many people find the allegedly cursed felines to be cute. And frankly, we can't blame them. If you're a cat lover, Halloween provides the perfect seasonal backdrop to celebrate black cats and ignore their bad rap. Whether you're baking up a batch of Halloween cookies or cutting through the crispness of fall with a hearty dinner, these 13 black cat-themed items from Amazon will help you show your appreciation for every witch's best friend.
Black Cat Coasters (Set of 4), $19
The silhouette coasters will save your coffee table from the horror of ring-shaped stains from booze and brews alike.
Black Cat Silicone Ice Cube Tray, $10
Whether for making ice cubes or some kitty-fied candies, this silicone tray features cats in eight purr-fect poses.
Black Cat Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set, $15
The devil's in the details, and these measuring spoons feature a little black kitten on the end of each handle to add a dash of darkness to your otherwise sweet creations.
Black Cat Apron, $14
Don this Halloween-appropriate apron to avoid messing up your costume while working on those last-minute treats.
Black Allie Cat Double-hinged Corkscrew Wine Bottle Opener, $16
Pop open a bottle of blood-red Burgundy with this black cat wine opener, which features a tail that flips out to cut foil.
Black Cat Ceramic Mug and Spoon Set, $11
Start your day off with a little bad luck (if you dare) by sipping the blackest coffee you can brew in this rather sweet-looking mug (with a spoon to match).
Black Cat-Shaped Paper Clips (100 Count), $11
Keep your fall recipe cards organized or mark your favorite cookbook pages with these tiny, feline paper clips.
Black Cat Glass Bowls (Set of 4), $34
Store your Halloween goodies in these Pyrex bowls imprinted with black cat illustrations.
Black Cat Measuring Cups, $8
Bring a bit of superstition to your next batch of bat-shaped cookies or ghoulish marshmallow ghosts.
Black Cat Fruit Basket, $16
Maybe it's just the clementines in this basket creating the classic black and orange color combo, but this adorable cat basket seems like the ideal place to store citrus, tiny gourds, or apples this time of year.
Black Cat Thermal Lunch Bag, $14
Prep your lunch in your black cat-inspired kitchen, then tote it to work or school with this bag that's, honestly, appropriate for any season.
Black Cat Over-the-Door Double Hook Hanger, $12
Hang your aprons, vampire capes, or pointy witch hats on this double-hook that looks like a cute cat is climbing over your door.
Black Cat Geometric Candle, $34
There's nothing like whipping up a batch of brew (or baked goods) by candlelight. This nearly seven-inch-tall kitty-shaped candle has a stylish appeal that reveals a spooky, metal skeleton as the wax drips away for an extra fright.