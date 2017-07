Binge-Watch These 'Game of Thrones' Recipes to Get You Ready for Season 7

Watch any season of Game of Thrones and you're sure to get hungry. (They do feast on some pretty delicious-looking cuts of meat while drinking copious amounts of red wine.) So in preparation for Sunday's premier of Game of Thrones, season seven, on HBO, we've rounded up five more recipes that will amp up your appetite for more than—fans can only hope—Cersei's bloody and brutal on-air demise.

This recipe from Gourmentum is blessedly easy, with just seven ingredients—if you include the salt and pepper used to prepare the chicken for the oven. But when done, the chicken looks fit for a royal feast —or, you know, the eight other friends you invited to watch the premier, which kicks off at 9 p.m. EST, with you at home.

Thanks to the "Hangry District Kitchen in Westoros," we have a recipe for beef and bacon pie. Their recipe comes straight from the cookbook A Feast of Ice & Fire, so you know it has to be good—plus, duh, it has bacon, so it simply can't be bad. Enjoy the hosts' traditional garb as you bake it—but we know you'll be picturing Jon Snow.