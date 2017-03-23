You Can Buy Big Mac Sauce In Canada Right Now

In recent years, McDonald’s “Special Sauce” – the one that goes with two all-beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun – has gotten significantly less special. After limited runs of bottled versions occasionally popped up in places like Australia, this past January, MickeyD’s bottled it and gave it away for the first time ever in the States – using the sauce as a promotional pawn in the release of the chain’s new Mac Jr and Grand Mac Big Mac sizes. Not to mention that, in 2012, McDonald’s flat-out showed people how to make the sauce in a YouTube video. But in Canada, the “special” Big Mac accoutrement is about to become downright ordinary: McDonald’s is planning to put bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce, as well as two of its other sauces, on sale in grocery stores across the country.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s Canada offhandedly fired off a tweet saying, “Get ready Canada! Launching on grocery shelves this spring. #BigMacSauce,” and featuring a product shot of the bottles, which also includes Filet-O-Fish and McChicken sauces. No, you were wrong: Those weren’t just tartar and mayo. They are apparently unique McDonald’s sauces.

Foodology’s Diana Chan, who spotted the bottles in the flesh at the Grocery & Specialty Food West Convention, said the forthcoming products are actually a joint venture with Heinz/Kraft. She wasn’t able to try them herself, however, a rep “did confirm that it tastes very identical to what they have in their sandwiches,” she wrote. And let’s be honest, if your taste buds are discerning enough where you can nitpick a bottle of Filet-O-Fish sauce from the stuff you’re getting in the restaurant, you probably shouldn’t be wasting your considerable culinary talents eating either.

According to the Toronto Sun, citing a brief McDonald’s press release, the sauces will be available “coast-to-coast” in Canada, with more details coming soon. However, Chan tossed out the notion that the sauces might also be coming to “Probably Americans too.” Um, that’s a pretty big “probably.” The only sensible reaction is we need more information now.