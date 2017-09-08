'Queen of Bounce' Big Freedia Is Getting Her Own Rosé and Cookbook

The Queen of Bounce Music, author, and TV star Big Freedia is adding two more creative endeavors to her resume: rosé and cook books.

The Louisiana-based artist and personality known for making audience members twerk for food is launching her very own alcohol line featuring a rosé that was previously only available in Spain.

"I was insane and I really fell in love with this rosé," Freedia told Eater about what pulled her to the drink. "And I said, damn ... I wanted to see how I could get it back to the U.S."

Freedia, whose fame dramatically expanded in 2016 after being featured on Beyonce's hit "Formation," will join the ranks of other celebrity-turned-alcohol brand owners like Jay-Z, Pharrell, Fergie, George Clooney, and Drew Barrymore.

According to Eater, there is no official release date as of yet, though it will be available sometime soon. Freedia's distribution company has taken a "Freedia everywhere" approach to getting her rosé to the people, aiming to have it stocked in "every corner store," as well as in chains like Rouse's, Walmart, Walgreens, and Whole Foods.

While you sip on Freedia's rosé, you'll also be able to make and enjoy some of her favorite and greatest plates as part of a cookbook set to release in 2018.

Freedia confirmed that the book is still in the process of being strung together, as she's more of a "free-hand" cook and thus needs time to get her recipes into accurate written form. However, she does know the book will contain recipes for her "Booty Poppin' Potatoes" and other favorite dishes, perhaps including these Creole crawfish nachos.

Although neither will come in time for the sixth season premiere of her now titled Fuse show Big Freedia Bounces Back on September 12, her latest efforts are sure to slay like all the others.