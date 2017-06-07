This Underground Beer Bunker Keeps Your Beer Totally Safe

Whenever the apocalypse does happen and all of our favorite bars and eateries are gone, it's probably going to be really boring. But like the pre-apocalypse, the best way to kick back, relax and pass the time is with a nice cold drink. That's where Biersafe comes in. It's an bunker for your beer that can keep sixteen bottles safe and cold underground.

Okay, so maybe the apocalypse isn't the only reason you'd want to bunker up your beer. Maybe your greedy roommates are always taking the beer you were saving in the fridge. Maybe you're just looking to work a little more ecofriendliness into your life. Maybe it's a question of your electricity bill; according to Biersafe's makers, switching your beer storage option from a mini fridge to a biersafe can save you 80 Euro (about 90 U.S. dollars) per year on electricity.

Biersafe protects your beer stash in a thick plastic tube, which you install in a hole underground. Once the tube is buried, you fill up the aluminum beverage rack with your sixteen bottles of beer (we guess they're used buying 4-packs instead of sixpacks), lower it into the tube, and close it up for safe, subterranean keeping. There's also a half-size Biersafe, if you'd rather spend 69 Euro (about 78 U.S. dollars) than spring for the 116 Euros (about 130 U.S. dollars) that the full-sized bunker costs.

If you're interested in stealthy beer storage but don't have access to a plot of land that you can dig 1.16 meters (3.8 feet) deep into, you can also buy the Balcony Biersafe. Just hide eight bottles (again, two 4-packs) of beer in what appears to be a perfectly normal side table. The downside is that, in the summer, you need to supply your own cooling for the Balcony Biersafe.

Right now, Biersafe and any related products are only available in Germany and a few surrounding countries on Amazon and through the official website. Hey, Americans need cold beer stashed under our lawns, too!