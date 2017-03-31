Beyoncé’s Spiritual Advisor Is Opening a Coffee Shop in Houston

Look, seriously, all the spiritual advice in the world will not make your life as good as Beyoncé’s. Bey is one of the world’s most adored performers. She is married to maybe the finest rapper the game has ever seen. Her recent announcement that she’s expecting twins shattered the world record for most liked image on Instagram. And I can only assume she eats bowls of €500 notes for breakfast. But though Beyonce’s personal spiritual advisor might not be able to turn you into Beyoncé, starting next month, he is willing to sell you a cup of coffee. If you get a deal like that, you take it!

According to Eater Houston, Pastor Rudy Rasmus, known to many as spiritual advisor to both Beyoncé and Solange Knowles (yes, both!), will be opening a coffee shop in the Houston Heights neighborhood of Texas’s largest city on April 15. According to its Instagram page, Throughgood Coffee, as the shop will be called, is “a dream that's been eight years in the making.” More than just a place to grab a latte, the café plans to “make a difference in the lives of people through good coffee!!”

Though Throughgood Coffee does not specifically state through what measures this good will be happening (I’m just laying it out in case you didn’t quite get where the name came from), Eater explains that the pastor already has a long history of charitable work for causes like eradicating homelessness, fighting HIV and helping incarcerated men and women assimilate to life after prison. On his Facebook page, he describes himself as “fighting Hunger, Homelessness, and HIV.”

If you happen to be in the Houston area and are looking to better the world through coffee (or simply have a fetish for anything even tangentially Beyoncé-related), Throughgood Coffee is located at 732 West 27th Street and plans to be open from 6:30am to 4:30pm every day except for Sunday. Apparently, the pastor is busy on Sunday… probably church stuff… or Beyoncé… or maybe both.