Here's What Beyoncé's New Hamptons Home Looks Like

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have purchased their newest home, a 100-year-old estate in the Hamptons, and the kitchen sounds absolutely stunning.

Courtesy of Trulia

The estate, named Pond House, set the couple back around $25 million dollars, but it was a worthy investment: The property totals 12,000 square feet, while the mansion itself boasts five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a guesthouse probably bigger than most peoples' apartments. The bathrooms feature “hand-carved heated limestone and marble bathtubs,” according to Variety, while the interiors are finished with “white oak paneling,” and feature “carved stone fireplaces.” It’s a home fit for a queen. The family already owns properties in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City, as well.

Courtesy of Trulia

But we know why you’re really here. You want to know all about that kitchen. Here’s what we know so far.

Aside from the formal dining room, the home features a so-called great room, where the kitchen and breakfast room are located. Entering the room through floor-to-ceiling French doors, and the Carter-Knowleses can enjoy their morning coffee while lounging in front of one of the home’s many fireplaces. Behind the main kitchen, there’s a catering kitchen and a walk-in pantry (where they’ll probably store a decent supply of hot sauce)—perhaps a necessity for the famous family, who have plenty of celebrity friends they can throw lavish parties for. Outside, there’s a “Turkish limestone-paved terrace with an outdoor grilling area,” alongside a 45-foot-long swimming pool.

The singer is open about the fact that she’s not a natural chef: “I don't really cook, but I'm a really good taste tester,” she told the New York Times in 2015, when she and her husband were experimenting with plant-based diets. At least her lucky personal chef will be able to take advantage of the space—which will probably see lots of healthy meals, and most likely some fried chicken and French fries— a favorite meal of Beyoncé’s—too.

But even if the Queen herself isn't cooking, maybe next summer our Instagram feeds will be blessed with family photos of Jay-Z grilling up some burgers and hotdogs while Bey, Blue, and the twins play in the pool.