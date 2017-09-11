Beyoncé’s Favorite Place to Eat in Houston Has the 'Best French Fries in the World'

On Sunday, after providing meals to families affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles Lawson found themselves hungry. The Houston natives—who were joined by the singer’s daughter Blue Ivy and fellow Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams—had been serving lunch to 400 victims of the hurricane all day through Beyoncé’s charitable organization BeyGood. Once they'd finished, Tina and her daughter decided to stop by Frenchy’s Chicken on Scott Street in Houston.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Tina tells her fans that Frenchy’s—which has been around since 1969—is her “old stomping ground,” and that the chain has the “best chicken in the world,” while her daughter poses with fans in the background.

So what did they eat? According to Tina’s caption on the post, the pair indulged in “fried chicken and red beans and rice,” the “best French fries in the world,” and “greens, cornbread and of course Ms. Sally's famous lemon pound cake.” Tina admits that she and her daughter "were so hungry our eyes were bigger than our stomachs," revealing that her feast got her so full she wanted to fall asleep—“it’s called gluttony” she quips in her post—but recommends that everyone stop by Frenchy’s to pick up “some of that good Creole cooking.”

The menu at Frenchy’s includes hot sausage, chicken tenders, jambalaya, Creole gumbo, and dirty rice, as well as sweet potato pie for dessert. Beyoncé has been a lifelong fan of Frenchy's food—she references the restaurant in her 2013 song “Bow Down” in the line “Frenchy's, Boudin in the parking lot” (shouting out the boudin, a type of Cajun sausage). Beyoncé has good taste when it comes to food: In her song “Formation,” she revealed to the world that she’s got “hot sauce in my bag,” though we're not sure any is necessary to spice up Frenchy’s Cajun cuisine.

While the chicken chain has restaurants all over the city, you can eat exactly like Queen Bey by visting the very same location.

Frenchy's 3919 Scott St., Houston, TX 77021 (713) 748-2233