This Is the Best Restaurant in the U.S., According to New Ranking

It seems like there's a new method of ranking restaurants every week, but this one has seriously caught our attention, in part because it's chosen by robots. (Well, sort of.)

On Wednesday afternoon, an algorithmic ranking of the best 1,000 restaurants in the world called La Liste (founded in 2015) named Eric Ripert's legendary seafood restaurant Le Bernardin as the top restaurant in the United States. Le Bernardin is one of only two N.Y.C. restaurants within the top global top ten list and one of only ten United States-based restaurants that made the top 100, and it was listed as the second best restaurant in the world, tied with Kyo Aji in Minato, Japan. The first best restaurant in the world? Guy Savoy in Paris.

According to the release, La Liste draws upon data from sources like Michelin Guide, Zagat, Gault & Millau, TripAdvisor and OpenTable to determine its ranking. On its website, the organization says it pools from 400 guidebooks and trusted publications covering over 135 countries. Customer reviews also play a role, "giving them a 25% weighting in the final La Liste score."

Here is the full list of the top ten restaurants in the world, per La Liste.

1. Guy Savoy (Paris)

2. Kyo Aji (Minato, Japan)

3. Le Bernardin (New York City)

4. Alain Ducasse au Palace Athénée (Paris)

5. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)

6. Jean-Georges (New York City)

7. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy)

8. Kyubey (Tokyo)

9. Restaurant de L'Hotel de Ville (Crissier, Switzerland)

10. Joël Robuchon (Meguro-ku, Japan)