The Best Date Spots in America According to OkCupid Users

It's Friday night. Quick: where are you going to take your date? If you're like many of us, you have a list of standby restaurants you know will suffice—that you've been to perhaps a few too many times—and a list of untried hotspots you're dying to check out but that you can't be sure will impress you, let alone your date. What's a guy or gal to do? Look at this new list of the best date spots, compiled by OkCupid, and you'll be good to go.

OkCupid teamed up with Foursquare and asked their members to offer up the best date night spots in 12 categories—from no-bro sports bars to well-hidden haunts and even, um, the best places to get it on in the bathroom—in 10 cities in the U.S.

Those cities include New York, Austin, Nashville, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, and Portland. Here's a taste of what earns high praise.