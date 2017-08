The 5 Colleges with the Best Food

Every year The Princeton Review publishes a list of the 382 best colleges in America. To compile the list, they interview 137,000 students at the nation’s top schools. As most students will be spending the majority of their college experience dining on or near campus, the list has, wisely, always includes a category for the best on-campus food.

“In researching our guides to help high school students determine the best college for them, we have learned that food is becoming an increasingly important factor in their decision-making process,” said Rob Franek, Editor in Chief of The Princeton Review.

Most schools that made the list are committed to feeding their students healthy, sustainable food sourced locally, and in some cases, even from their own gardens and farms. Here are the top five schools in America with the best food on campus, according to their students: