These ‘Sandlot’-Inspired Cocktails Are Presented on a VHS Case
Search Icon
Search Icon
Search Icon
Get Our Newsletter

Ben & Jerry's Reveals its Top Ten Best-Selling Flavors

By Elisabeth Sherman June 28, 2017
© SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
You can probably guess the top three.

In honor of National Ice Cream month, Ben & Jerry’s released the sales ranking of their top ten best-selling flavors – as though you needed a reminder of your favorite ice cream.

You might not be surprised to find out that Half Baked – which is made with chocolate and vanilla ice cream mixed with chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge brownies – is the top selling flavor. Cherry Garcia, a delicious mash-up of cherry chunks and fudge flakes, their homage to hippie icon Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead, follows Half Baked. Seems somewhat fitting. A classic comes in third place: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Americone Dream, a flavor inspired by Stephen Colbert’s hyper-conservative character from the The Colbert Report and another late night television flavor, The Tonight Dough, also made the list.

Classic (at least classic for Ben & Jerry’s) flavors aside, this year the company has also released two new vegan flavors as well as a new line of dairy-free options, another inspired by Bob Marley, and got attention for their somewhat strange, although well-intentioned, approach to supporting marriage equality in Australia, where their shops banned customers from buying two same-flavored scoops (wouldn't it have made more sense to ban buying two different scoops?).

They even added a couple novelties to their line up: Chillacos which are basically just an ice cream-taco mash up/upgrade to the Choco Taco, as well as a line of three cereal-inspired flavors (but they were only available at the Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops). They're also selling pint slices that are dipped in chocolate. No doubt they're one of America's favorite, socially concious, attention-seeking, ice cream companies.

There are 50 total flavors in the Ben & Jerry's lineup, so to celebrate the holiday we recommend trying them all. But just in case you need a reminder of the greatest Ben & Jerry’s flavors money can buy, here’s the full list of their ten best-selling ice creams:

  1. Half Baked
  2. Cherry Garcia
  3. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
  4. Chocolate Fudge Brownie
  5. The Tonight Dough
  6. Americone Dream
  7. Phish Food
  8. Chunky Monkey
  9. Strawberry Cheesecake
  10. Salted Caramel Core
DownComment IconEmail IconFacebook IconGoogle Plus IconGrid IconInstagram IconLinkedin IconList IconMenu IconMinus IconPinterest IconPlus IconRss IconSave IconSearch IconShare IconShopping Cart IconSpeech BubbleSnapchat IconTumblr IconTwitter IconWhatsapp IconYoutube Icon