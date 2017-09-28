You Could Work as a Professional Beer Taster at This London Brewery [Video]

If you love craft beer and have a taste for what might appease the beer drinker's palate, you could be Meantime Brewing Company's next hire.

Beer lovers need apply for this one-of-a-kind job that pays you to live out your drinking dreams. The London-based craft brewery is seeking a part-time Professional Beer Taster to help launch its latest (and potentially greatest) innovative beers. The role will be based out of the facility in Greenwich and is only for three hours a week on Friday mornings, but it comes with a competitive salary and "beer benefits," according to the job posting.

Despite its seemingly casual nature, Meantime isn't offering the role—which could involve working with the brewery on its 26 pilot beers—to just anyone who has a few hours to spare. If you don't have a true, hearty passion or expertise for beer, this isn't the right position for you. The award-winning brewery is looking for a team player and "passionate beer lover" who has expert knowledge of alcoholic beverages. In short, know the differences between beers and their various ingredients, including what separates a Pale Ale from an IPA or a chocolate malt from a dark malt.

You must also be able to communicate your tasting experience by providing feedback on a range of different beer styles. That doesn't mean being a yes person (you'll get the same amount of beer whether you think it's all good or not). The role has to be filled by someone who can deliver both an honest and objective critique. If that wasn't enough, you'll need to go beyond the ability to critically discern what makes a beer great by conveying what about it actually tastes great.

To apply, Meantime Brewing Company is requesting applicants log into their LinkedIn profiles and "share a 30-word post about why you're perfect for the job" at the brewery. To give your application some extra flavor, the company is encouraging interested candidates to add a video or photo to their post. You'll need to use the hashtag #pickmemeantime to officially submit your application. Once sent, Meantime Brewing will review your profile and select top candidates.

With it being National Drink Beer Day, there's no better time to beef up your beer-tasting résumé.