This Beer Was Specifically Designed to Pair with Tacos

Tacos and beer make for a wonderful meal. And when considering which beer to pair with tacos, plenty of choices come to mind. Of course the obvious answer is any one of the many Mexican lagers that are so popular in the States: Corona, Tecate, Pacifico and Modelo, just to name the first ones that pop into our heads. But plenty of American craft breweries are also making Mexican-style beers: Ska makes Mexican Logger; 21st Amendment makes El Sully; Oskar Blues makes Beerito. However, though any of these beers will pair perfectly fine with Mexican food, none of them can say they were specifically designed to be paired with tacos – which is where Texas’ Independence Brewing Company can say, “Checkmate.”

The Austin-based brewery recently teamed up with the authors of the book The Tacos of Texas to create a beer that they claim has been brewed to perfectly pair with… yup… the tacos of Texas. “We wanted a beer that is just as complex as a taco and one that would complement the citrus flavors found in carnitas, fajitas marinade or pineapples in tacos al pastor,” Mando Rayo, one of the book’s authors, said.

The resulting beer is Revolucion Saison Ale – a slightly hoppy saison. It’s an interesting departure. Essentially all of the major Mexican beer brands consumers know in the US are lagers – typically easy-drinking yellow ones. Though these smooth brews are actually really good for washing down spicy flavors, they’re more palate cleansers than compliments, so Independence decided to take a different approach.