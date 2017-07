Vietnam's Thirst for Beer Is Unquenchable

When it comes to countries that love their beer, many of the answers are fairly obvious: Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States are a few of the easy guesses among the top ten beer producing countries. But in the beer industry, these well-established markets are also stagnant. In fact, the biggest beer markets have actually seen beer consumption wane recently. Instead, large brewers are constantly on the lookout for the next emerging market with potential for huge growth: places like Nigeria, India and, as Bloomberg recently covered, Vietnam.

The beer growth statistics for Vietnam, as provided by Euromonitor International, are a bit mindboggling. Since 2002, demand for beer in the Asian nation has skyrocketed 300 percent. Consumption went from about 29 liters per person in 2011 to over 38 liters per person last year. Overall, per capita consumption is expected to go up 65 percent in the decade ending in 2021, eventually landing at around 48 liters per person. As of 2014, Vietnam ranked below Japan, South Korea and China in this stat. But recently all of those countries are seeing beer consumption decline, so by 2020, Vietnam is expected to top that list.

Part of what makes Vietnam’s beer consumption so impressive is its general lust for the fizzy stuff. According to the World Health Organization, 97 percent of Vietnam’s alcohol consumption comes in the form of beer. Meanwhile, just two percent comes in the form of spirits and a mere half a percent are in the form of wine (with “other” making up the final mystery half-percent).