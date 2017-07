5 Places You Can Take a Beer Bath

People who love beer are typically the same people who know how to have a good time, unwind and relax with a cold one. Perhaps it makes sense, then, that all over the world, there are places that combine the pleasures of beer with the ultimate way to relax in a way that might surprise you: Behold, the beer spa.

On any regular occasion, being covered in beer doesn’t exactly sound appealing (sticky and a lingering smell of yeast come to mind as the two immediate side effects), but especially in Europe, a bath of beer is billed as detoxifying, and supposedly improves blood circulation and cleanses the pores. The validity of those claims aside, many beer spas also allow visitors to enjoy a personal beer tap to drink from while you soak—one undeniable benefit of the experience.

If you’re one of those people—and lets hope you are—that loves a bath and loves beer even more, here are five places that will let you soak in a tub full of beer, and where to find them.