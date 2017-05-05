Beef, Pork, and Veal Pulled from Walmart Over E. coli Concerns

Marcho Farms is recalling beef, pork, and veal products from Walmart and Food Lion stores in Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, due to concerns that the meat is contaminated by non-O157 Shiga toxin, which can produce E. coli. This is one of May's first big food recalls—but it's definitely one to watch out for.

The meat products were already disturbed to stores before the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service came across the problem, after Illinois State Meat Inspection Service reported that samples from the meat came back positive for the toxin.

E. coli can lead to dehydration and abdominal pain, and though most people recover within a week, if the dangerous bacteria goes untreated it can cause kidney failure and even death.

Since the meats did end up in stores, it's likely that some people bought them and left them in the freezer, so it's important to throw out any of the listed products, or return them to the store. The USDA also reminds you that you must cook your meat at a temperature of 160° F to kill off any harmful bacteria that may be lingering.

Last month saw some pretty frightening food incidents: One woman had to contend with a live scorpion in her bag of spinach. Walmart went through another recall ordeal around the same time, when a couple found a dead bat in their pre-packaged salad. Walmart ended up having to clear it's shelves of all their Fresh Express Organic Marketside Spring Mix just to be certain no one else encountered anymore unwelcome critters in their lunch.