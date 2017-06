This Bar Serves a Makeup-Themed Cocktail With "Chambord Lipstick" and Champagne Perfume

If you happen to be in Melbourne, Australia anytime soon, you'll want to make a beeline for Om Nom Kitchen.

Why? Well, for starters, the name's pretty great. It's also inside the city's gorgeous and oh-so-swanky Adelphi Hotel, where prime people-watching opportunities likely abound.

But we think the main reason to visit the restaurant, which is bartended by Chris McDonald and has a bar curated by award-winning mixologist Grant Collins, is its out-of-this-world cocktail menu.