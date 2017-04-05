Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Ball Gives Their Classic Mason Jar a Makeover

Food & Wine: New Ball Mason Jar

Courtesy of Ball
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted April 05, 2017

The new jars put a "twist" on the original design.

Newell Brands Inc, the company behind the iconic Ball mason jars, beloved by hipsters and grandmothers alike, released a new line of products this year—including a redesigned jar that’s supposed to be a fun play on the original. 

Related

The classic Ball mason jar now comes in a “spiral “ version, meant to spice up traditional crafting and canning projects.  They’re also introducing new mini four-ounce jars, as well as the Smooth Sided Jars, a simpler take on the classic design.  The company also announced that its “Sure Tight Lids” will now keep it’s contents sealed for up to 18 months. 

brightcove-video:5303254994001

These changes don’t mean that Ball is phasing out the original design. The classic version is, thankfully, still available on their website, if you prefer to keep with tradition. That should be a relief for mason jar obsessives, who have created a whole culture around the multi-purpose mason jar. Antique jars are for sale on eBay and Etsy. There are even online communities where collectors can learn how to value their mason jars. Some of the rarest ones are worth up to $300. 

Though mason jars are intended for pickling and canning, these days they’ve strayed far from their original purpose, serving an almost universal function in the home: They’re used as vases, smoothie jars, and coffee mugs. Case-in-point: Ball offers reusable, dishwasher safe lids and straws so that you can turn your favorite mason jar into an adult sippy cup for when you’re in a hurry. 

Newell’s new product line is available for purchase now, just in case you’re itching to modernize your mason jar collection. 

Previous
Here Are the Cheapest Times to Book a Summer Hotel
Next
Here's How to Find Wi-Fi Passwords for Airports all Around the World
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.