Ball Gives Their Classic Mason Jar a Makeover

Newell Brands Inc, the company behind the iconic Ball mason jars, beloved by hipsters and grandmothers alike, released a new line of products this year—including a redesigned jar that’s supposed to be a fun play on the original.

The classic Ball mason jar now comes in a “spiral “ version, meant to spice up traditional crafting and canning projects. They’re also introducing new mini four-ounce jars, as well as the Smooth Sided Jars, a simpler take on the classic design. The company also announced that its “Sure Tight Lids” will now keep it’s contents sealed for up to 18 months.

These changes don’t mean that Ball is phasing out the original design. The classic version is, thankfully, still available on their website, if you prefer to keep with tradition. That should be a relief for mason jar obsessives, who have created a whole culture around the multi-purpose mason jar. Antique jars are for sale on eBay and Etsy. There are even online communities where collectors can learn how to value their mason jars. Some of the rarest ones are worth up to $300.

Though mason jars are intended for pickling and canning, these days they’ve strayed far from their original purpose, serving an almost universal function in the home: They’re used as vases, smoothie jars, and coffee mugs. Case-in-point: Ball offers reusable, dishwasher safe lids and straws so that you can turn your favorite mason jar into an adult sippy cup for when you’re in a hurry.

Newell’s new product line is available for purchase now, just in case you’re itching to modernize your mason jar collection.