This Bakery Will Make You a Crying Drake or Smiling Beyoncé Cookie

This custom cookie shop gives a whole new meaning to "consuming" pop culture. Cupcake Market, a New York-based bakery that offers a variety of cupcakes, pies, pastries, and cookies, is rolling out a slew of celebrity and pop-culture-centric cookies featuring some of the biggest faces in music, television, politics, and fashion.

The rather large sweet treats can feature everything from Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Beyoncé to Donald Trump and Gigi Hadid. Thanks to the Marketplace's custom ordering, all you have to do is send in a few photos and voila! You'll have a cookie made to look like Barack Obama, Justin Bieber, Hey Arnold!, Oprah, or Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

@maggiefkelly 🌸🌸🌸 A post shared by Cupcake Market (@cupcakemarketnyc) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

While this kind of mash-up between baked goods and celebrity culture isn't necessarily new, Cupcake Market's unique emotive approach to its fun creations sets it apart. Customers can request to have their cookies depict a wide range of emotions like smirking, crying, or yelling.

Courtesy of Goldbely

The tagline for these handcrafted, hand-painted cookies is "Celebs So Cute You Could Eat 'Em," but some of the company's best cookies are downright hilarious. Love Drake memes? Top the "Sad Keanu" with an edible crying Drake. Hillary Clinton never smiles, you say? Tell that to her smiling cookie. You can fully immortalize the girl power ferocity of the Spice Girls with a set of them shouting and giving their best model pouts.

You get a cookie💐 A post shared by Cupcake Market (@cupcakemarketnyc) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

The icing on the cookie? You don't have to live in New York City to get your hands on one. Thanks to a partnership between Cupcake Market and Goldbelly, a "curated marketplace for gourmet food and food gifts," fans of cookies and celebs alike can have their custom treats delivered straight to their door.

Each individual cookie costs $16 and if you're not stopping in to pick up your order, food delivery services like Grubhub and Seamless will deliver them to New York area residents. For those outside the five boroughs, Goldbelly has special rates that allow you to purchase cookie packs, such as two for $49 or four for $69.