This Bakery Invented a Doughnut That Literally Glows in the Dark

Things that should glow in the dark: Stickers. Glowsticks. Your computer screen.

That's it. Right?

Well, no, not according to Black Star Pastry, a bakery in Australia whose ambitious owner thinks baked goods should be able to get their glow on, too. To that end, the pastry shop down under is currently whipping up glow-in-the-dark doughnuts. Yes, on purpose.

They're called—wait for it—Glownuts. Slap a hashtag on that, and mass Instagram hysteria is imminent.

The 'nuts made their debut at the aptly-named Vivid Festival in Sydney, an art, technology, and commerce meet-up. As Christopher Thé told Daily Mail Australia, he actually got the idea for the doughnuts last year at the very same festival.

"I was thinking hard about a way to tie in food with lights. And glow-in-the-dark popped in my head," he said. "Just the thought of people eating glow-in-the-dark food at the world famous Vivid festival of light was an amazing challenge we just couldn't resist!"

Out of all the possible glow-y desserts (glowing cupcakes? Glowing eclairs? Glowing babka?!), Thé and his team thought that doughnuts might make the best visual impression. "We thought it would be fun to see people with glow-in-the-dark icing all over their hands and faces, so doughnuts were the natural choice," he explained. "Then we came up with the name "Glonut", which really sealed the deal."

It took one year to figure out just how to get the icing to glow beneath a blacklight while making sure the doughnut remained, you know, edible. The finalized Glonut, which retails for $7, features icing made with glow-y Vitamin B, "which in itself is quite acidic."

To accompany the tart ingredient, Thé added yuzu, a citrus fruit that's popularly used in Japanese dishes and is in itself a bit sour. There are also "glowing doughnut balls" and a black sesame yuzu cake, and Black Star has partnered with N2 Extreme Gelato, who have been selling glowing white chocolate and honey drinks alongside the doughnuts at the festival.

The craziest part? There aren't any unnatural additives in these beauties. "We would never create anything that was unnatural, even if it was a great idea. BlackStar is all about great techniques and real cooking; we never add dyes or additives to any of our products. We strictly adhered to this principle in order to make the glow-in-the-dark donut happen."

Apparently, it tastes good, too. "It is light to eat, and not greasy at all."

We'll take your word for it, Thé.