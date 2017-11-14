Ayesha Curry’s Newly Opened San Francisco Restaurant Is Booked Through February

If you had plans to eat at Ayesha Curry’s new San Francisco restaurant, your wait time might be a few months.

Last night was the official opening of the lifestyle blogger, cookbook author, CoverGirl and budding restaurateur’s upscale dining experience, International Smoke. Curry, who partnered with chef Michael Mina for her latest endeavor, described the highly anticipated undertaking as “a dream come true,” revealing that before International Smoke’s opening, she was there “even when they didn’t want or need me.”

“I love every second of this,” Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I love it all. And we have a team that with me, is so patient and they’re all so hardworking.”

Early reports suggest that both the atmosphere and food are good, with diners taking to social media to share their experience.

I'm a human who loved the new spot from @ayeshacurry and @MichaelMinaSF, #internationalsmoke. Great melding of Asian and southern flavors. pic.twitter.com/NIIMQqJKve — Alex (@AlexSF76) November 14, 2017

Beyond its barbeque-infused menu, including a variety of smoked pork rib and shoulder dishes, the atmosphere is built around what Curry calls “vibes.” While dining, you’re likely to hear the likes of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Sade and possibly French Montana. Inside, the decor embraces the “international” aspect of the restaurant’s name, featuring graffiti in various languages.

Decor at International Smoke is graffiti in all different languages, and firewood piled high in the windows. This isn't a snooty place, they say -- it's for friends, family and causal date nights. pic.twitter.com/TEn42QL9eT — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) November 14, 2017

Curry’s husband, Golden State forward Stephen Curry, attended opening night along with some of his teammates, but dining at International Smoke shouldn’t be considered a highly “exclusive” experience. The restaurant has been described as a place “for friends, family and casual date nights.” And while it may not necessarily be a “snooty” place, don’t expect to get instant access. Reserving a table at the newly opened restaurant may require the same kind of patience Curry credits International Smoke’s team with.

Yesterday, San Francisco Chronicle Food & Wine editor Paolo Lucchesi tweeted that the restaurant was reserved through January 9. Since then, reservations have continued, with January 15 being the earliest you can snag a table ... and not necessarily at the time you want.

Today is opening night for @ayeshacurry's International Smoke. Per @OpenTable, it's already completely booked for dinner reservations—until January 9. pic.twitter.com/EIsYSJtWe6 — Paolo Lucchesi (@lucchesi) November 13, 2017

If you are the patient type (and not near San Francisco), you might try waiting for its two other planned openings, in Hawaii’s Waikiki and Houston, Texas.